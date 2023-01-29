June 3, 1952 – Jan. 24, 2023

RACINE—Cynthia Anne Georgeson passed away unexpectedly on January 24th in Marshfield, Wisconsin.

She was born on June 3rd, 1952 to Elizabeth and Kenneth Bostick in Owensboro, Kentucky. From early on she was a social butterfly. She could flutter into a crowd and have them hanging on her every word in moments. In her teenage years Cynthia found herself in the theatre. As a member of the Rose Curtain Players she captivated people with her acting and beautiful singing voice. Her dreams of college and a big city led her to pageants. She won Miss Owensboro and went on to win Miss Kentucky in 1970. Her Scholarship Pageant winnings sent her to the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York City. She became an actress, working on soap operas and landing a staring role in a feature film.

Cynthia decided to turn her focus to the careers of others, eventually starting her own public relations company. During this time she became a mother to her beloved son, Cameron. She and Cameron moved to Cincinnati where she worked for Proctor and Gamble and when a promising job offer brought her to Racine, her career with the Johnson Family companies began. It was at S.C. Johnson she met the man who would become her loving husband of thirty four years, John. With John and his son, Russell, their party of four, soon became five when they welcomed their daughter, Kara.

Cynthia loved being a mother, her children were her world. Her career took her all over the globe and every chance she got she brought them along for the journey. She loved to travel, to find new places, have new adventures and eat new foods. Cynthia was a culinary queen, thumbing her way through cookbooks, finding and mastering new recipes. Sharing her delicious creations with her family and friends was her favorite hobby. Above all her greatest joy in life was her two beautiful grandchildren. She would move mountains to be with them and cherished every second spent in their company.

Her memory and spirit will live on in the hearts and minds of her husband, John; their children: Russell, Cameron, Kara, and bonus son, Aaron; her grandchildren: Alivia and John; along with her Bostick and Georgeson families, and the many friends Cynthia has made across the span of her extraordinary life. In lieu of flowers the family asks you make a donation to the cancer charity of your choosing in her honor. There is no greater way to honor a woman who’s selflessness and giving knew no bounds. A memorial to celebrate Cynthia’s incredible life will be held at Preservation Hall in Racine, Wisconsin on Friday, February 3rd from 4:00 to 7:00 pm.

