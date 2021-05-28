Cynthia Ann McCabe

November 10, 1957—May 25, 2021
RACINE—Cynthia “Cindy” Ann McCabe, age 63, passed away peacefully, surrounded with the love of her family, on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at Ascension – All Saints Hospital.
Cindy was born in Milwaukee on November 10, 1957 to Thomas and June (nee: Basel) Peksa, Sr. She was a 1975 graduate of JI Case High School. Shortly after, on March 14, 1975 at St. Rita’s Chapel, she was united in marriage with Daniel W. McCabe, Sr. Her heart was broken when he passed away on August 18, 2018.
With a tireless work ethic, Cindy had been employed with several local companies before joining the team at CVS Health, where she currently served as a project manager. She enjoyed watching her “soaps” on TV; was quite the sports fan (always going to grandchildren’s games…they were her favorite players) and could often be searching for the nearest casino. She thought of herself as a basic kind of gal…but she certainly had a heart that was larger than life and was all about her family, especially her five grandchildren. They were her everything!
Surviving are her children, Michelle “Micki” (Dan) Pederson, Daniel (Stephanie) McCabe, Jr. and Sara (Jamie Jensen) McCabe; adored grandchildren: Tyler (Janelle Rhodes) Miller, Tyler (Tannon) McCabe, Kaylea McCabe, Brianna Pederson and Matthew Pederson; dear mother, June Peksa; sisters: Lori (Frank) Anchondo and Patricia “Patty” Peksa; brother-in-law, Skip (Cindy) McCabe; sister-in-law, Lynn (Mark) Pomaville; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Cindy was preceded in death by her loving husband, Daniel McCabe, Sr.; father, Thomas Peksa, Sr.; brother, Thomas Peksa, Jr.; father-in-law, Lewis “Pat” McCabe and mother-in-law, Patricia “Pat” McCabe.
Services celebrating Cindy’s life will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Sunday, May 30, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. A reception will follow. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Sunday from 11:00 a.m.—1:00 p.m.
A heartfelt note of thanks to all the physicians, nurses and aides at Ascension All Saints (ER, 2D, Cardiac & Rehab) and Fresenius Dialysis Center for the compassionate care and support given in Cindy’s time of need.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000