Cynthia Ann McCabe

Cindy was born in Milwaukee on November 10, 1957 to Thomas and June (nee: Basel) Peksa, Sr. She was a 1975 graduate of JI Case High School. Shortly after, on March 14, 1975 at St. Rita’s Chapel, she was united in marriage with Daniel W. McCabe, Sr. Her heart was broken when he passed away on August 18, 2018.

With a tireless work ethic, Cindy had been employed with several local companies before joining the team at CVS Health, where she currently served as a project manager. She enjoyed watching her “soaps” on TV; was quite the sports fan (always going to grandchildren’s games…they were her favorite players) and could often be searching for the nearest casino. She thought of herself as a basic kind of gal…but she certainly had a heart that was larger than life and was all about her family, especially her five grandchildren. They were her everything!