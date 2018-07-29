Curtiss Marshall "King Bee"

August 1, 1943—July 20, 2018
RACINE—Curtiss “King Bee” Marshall, 74, completed his earthly journey on Friday, July 20, 2018, with his children and grandchildren at his side.
He was born in Truman, Arkansas, on August 1, 1943, the son of the late Willie and Roseann (nee: Campbell) Marshall.
Curtiss joined the U.S. Army following his graduation from high school. He had been employed by AMC/Chrysler for over 30 years, retiring in 2000. In November of 1997, here in Racine, he was united in marriage to Marie Antoinette “Toni” Smith. She preceded him in death on July 13, 2013. He was a member of the U.A.W. #672 Retirees and enjoyed, cooking, hunting, fishing, and bowling.
Surviving are his children, Lamont (Lisa) Marshall, of Caledonia, Ranee (Stan) Cutrer, of Racine, Rosette Marshall, of Buford, GA, and Jamika (Chris) Gomez, of DeForest, WI; nine grandchildren, Dontrell, Finesse, Jordan, Jayla, Cameron, Sha’Terra, Aaniyah, Carissa, and Jazmina; three great grandchildren, Khya, and Graelxy; and Sha’Tianna, three brothers, Willie/Jay (Hazel) Marshall, Henry (Maggie) Marshall, all of Robbins, IL, and Joe (Ann) Marshall, of Marion, IL, one sister, Johnnie Mae (Marshall) Moore, of Jacksonville, FL, sister-in-law, Arber Della Marshall, of Marion, IL. His nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive him. In addition to his parents and beloved “Toni”, Curtiss was preceded in death by his grandson, Antonie Marshall, three brothers, Robert, Cleo, and Jimmie Dale Marshall.
His Homegoing Service will be held in the funeral home on, his 75th birthday, Wednesday, August 1st, at 11:30 a.m., with his grandson Dontrell Oliver and Rev. Melvin Hargrove officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Wednesday, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial, with full military honors, will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 County Line Rd.
552-9000
