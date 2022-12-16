 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Curtiss G. Jacobson

Curtiss G. Jacobson

Sept. 21, 1944—Dec. 11, 2022

FRANKSVILLE—Curtiss G. Jacobson passed away December 11, 2022 at the age of 78. Please see heritagefuneral.com for complete notice or call.

HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME

414-761-2750

www.heritagefuneral.com

