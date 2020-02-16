February 28, 1954—February 11, 2020
Curtis Waterstradt, 65 years old of Kenosha, WI passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020. He was born February 28, 1954, in Kenosha, WI the son of the late John and Hattie (Trempt) Waterstradt.
On October 8, 1988, Curt married Marlene Downey in Kenosha and they remained lifelong Kenosha residents. Curt’s hobbies included collecting guns and vintage watches, reading and traveling. He enjoyed competitive shooting sports. He was a member of the Kenosha Conservation Club and earned several awards for his target shooting talents. In his earlier years, he was a Scout Leader of his son’s troop with the Boy Scouts of America program. In 2019 he proudly attended his first Tennocon Warframe Convention in Canada with his son.
Curt was naturally wired to easily come up with quick-witted quips and was well known for his ability to make people smile. He was a man of character and possessed the ability to keep calm in all types of situations. He was employed as a Security Officer at Froedtert-South Campus (formerly United Hospital) at the time of his death.
Survivors include his wife, Marlene Downey-Waterstradt; son Skyler Waterstradt of Kenosha; a sister, Paulette (Richard) Wasserman of New York; a brother-in-law, and many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, Curt was preceded in death by a sister, Antoinette “Toni” Leinweber, a sister-in-law, Kay (Downey) Free, a father-in-law, Aubrey Downey and a mother-in-law, Eleanora (Batassa) Downey.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, February 17, 2020, at Proko Funeral Home. Prayers will begin at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mark Catholic Church, 7117 14th Ave., Kenosha, WI. Interment will follow in St. George Cemetery, Kenosha, WI. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to a family memorial.
Proko Funeral Home & Crematory
5111-60th Street
Kenosha, WI 53144
Phone: (262) 654-3533
