Curtis H. Heidke

He grew up in the Combined Locks and Kaukauna area and graduated from Marion High School in 1975. Curt really loved spending time at his uncle’s farm while growing up. The farm gave him a strong work ethic and love of the outdoors. He enjoyed nature, fishing, deer hunting, camping and hiking at Rocky Mountain Wilderness Curt enjoyed riding his Harley with Cindi. He and his best friend, Jeff, built a cabin in upper Michigan where they hunted ever year. Curt was a carpenter and builder. Over the years he worked for Jack Walters & Sons, and co-owned Unlimited Structures. He was recently employed at Midwest Reality and Development in South Milwaukee. Curt retired from there due to his health.