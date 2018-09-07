Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Curtis C. Meyer

September 10, 1965 – September 1, 2018

RACINE – Curtis Charles Meyer, 52, received the promise of eternal life on Saturday, September 1, 2018.

A memorial celebration of Curtis' life will be held today, Friday, September 7, 2018, 6:00pm, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road, with Rev. Brian Crane officiating. Visitation will be from 3:00pm until the time of the service.

