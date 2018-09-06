Curtis C. Meyer

September 10, 1965 – September 1, 2018
RACINE – Curtis Charles Meyer, 52, received the promise of eternal life on Saturday, September 1, 2018.
He was born in West Allis on September 10, 1965, son of Charles and Carol (Née: Kotowski) Meyer.
Curtis was united in marriage to the love of his life, Kristie Marie Siegel, on September 9, 2000, at Grace Lutheran Church.
Curtis graduated from J.I. Case High School in 1983. He was a supervisor for Harley-Davidson until he was no longer able to work. Curtis was an avid hunter and fisherman. He absolutely loved the outdoors and spending time with nature. Curtis also enjoyed cooking and will be remembered for such favorites as his chimichangas. He was an avid Packers and Badgers fan and rarely missed a game. He liked to try his luck at the local casinos and take trips to Las Vegas with Kristie. Above all, Curtis loved his family tremendously and was happiest when the family was all together.
Curtis leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Kristie Meyer; daughter, Abigail Rose Meyer; son, Kyle Richard Meyer; sisters, Linda (Harold) Mathieus, Karen (Jim) Sytsma; mother, Carol Meyer; nieces and nephews, Jordan (Lisa) Mathieus, Jared Mathieus, Nicholas (Jeannie) Sytsma, Charles Sytsma, Peter Sytsma; great-nephew, Tyler Mathieus; great-niece, Emma Mathieus; best friends, Mike Petersen, Donald Hutchinson, Jim Cruz; other relatives and dear friends too numerous to mention.
Curtis is preceded in death by his father, Charles Meyer; and cousin, Matthew Kotowski.
A memorial celebration of Curtis' life will be held on Friday, September 7, 2018, 6:00pm, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road, with Rev. Brian Crane officiating. Visitation will be from 3:00pm until the time of the service.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory
4600 County Line Road, Mount Pleasant, WI 53403
262-552-9000
