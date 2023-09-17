Sept. 6, 1962 – Sept. 9, 2023

FRANKSVILLE – Curtis Allen Woodward, age 61, passed away peacefully at Ascension Franklin Hospital on Saturday morning, September 9, 2023 surrounded with the love of family.

Curt was born in Racine, WI on September 6, 1962 to Lee and Betty (nee: Leopold) Woodward. He was a 1980 graduate of Washington Park High School and went on to attend University of Wisconsin – Parkside.

On January 15, 1997 in Honolulu, HI, Curt was united in marriage with the love of his life, Lisa Ann Gregerson.

Curt was passionate about his family business that he founded from the ground up, Retail Fixture LLC, which continues to successfully operate in Racine and serves companies nationwide.

Curt was also a great man of faith, with strong connections to Grace Lutheran Church and Trinity Lutheran Church & School.

Among his interests, Curt was involved with muscle cars, NHRA Bike Racing, motorcycles, enjoyed cooking and trying new recipes, was always up for going out to a fine steakhouse, loved his German Shepard dogs, and was an avid sports fan, especially Green Bay Packers. Above all, nothing was more important to Curt than his amazing family.

Surviving are his loving wife, Lisa A. Woodward; children: Jade (Dave) Gouge, Andy (Kate) Sayers, Joseph Woodward, Sammie Woodward and Jackson Woodward; “Papa” to: Charlize, Bronsyn and Legend “Lou” Gouge; parents, Lee and Betty Woodward; brother, Randy Woodward; sister, Lynn (Jeff) McCray; mother-in-law, Judy (nee: Cahill) Gregerson; sister-in-law, Cindy (John) Panyk; brother-in-law, Roger (Karen) Gregerson; nieces, nephews, other relatives, co-workers and many, many friends – too numerous to mention all by name. Curt was preceded in death by his dear father-in-law, Gary Gregerson, just 14 hours earlier on September 8, 2023.

Services celebrating Curt’s life will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Friday, September 22, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. David Gehne officiating. A memorial luncheon will follow. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Friday from 11:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m.

A special note of thanks to the wonderful physicians and nurses at Ascension Franklin Hospital for the compassionate care and support given in Curt’s time of need. May God bless all of you!

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF

FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000