June 23, 1940—January 27, 2022

RACINE—Curtis A. Barnes, 81, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Thursday, January 27, 2022.

Curt was born in Burlington on June 23, 1940, to Curtis D. and Catherine (nee Maercklein) Barnes. He was a seventh generation descendent of the first families to settle in Waterford, Wisconsin in the mid 1830’s. Curt moved to Racine as a teenager and attended Washington Junior High and Horlick High School. Curt married J. Susan Schaefer in 1958. They were married for 63 years and their life centered around their children, grandchildren, dogs and extended family. Their home was filled with patience, compassion, love and laughter. He was a member of Christ the King Lutheran Church for over 60 years serving as an Elder. For 28 years, Curt was the Civilian Fleet Maintenance Supervisor at the Racine Police Department.

Curt loved his community. He has been an active member of the United Commercial Travelers (UCT) Racine Council 337 since 1968, He was a President at the local and state level was currently Chaplain for the Supreme Council. For close to 50 years, Curt served the 4th Fest of Greater Racine in several roles including President and on the Board of Directors. He was honored as Mr. Fourth Fest in 2014. His favorite volunteer duty was being involved with the Fireworks and for 20 plus years he has been the Fireworks Chairman. Curt was a longtime fan of the Racine Raiders Football Club and hung around the practice field until he was recruited and became involved as a volunteer for over 30 years. He was on the Board of Directors, was Vice President of Operations and was inducted into the Raiders Hall of Fame in 2021.

Curt had many friends. He enjoyed the Packers, fishing, reading western novels, woodworking (making sawdust), a good cigar and talking smart. Curt was also a longtime member of the Dynasty 5:25 am coffee club where many of the world’s problems were solved.

He is survived by his wife J. Susan Barnes; children: Curtis D. (Barbara) Barnes and Connie (Jeff) Tumm, grandchildren Sarah Tumm (Aleks Sesum), Jason Magstadt, Andrea Magstadt and great-grandson Wyatt Eviston. He is further survived by brothers and sisters in law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Curt was preceded in death by his grandson Robbie Tumm.

A funeral service for Curt will be held at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 3350 LaSalle Street on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. (Pastor J. Gullian officiating). A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday evening from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and on Saturday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Private interment will take place in New Berlin Center Cemetery. Memorials to the Racine Raiders Football Club, Christ the King Lutheran Church or the Wisconsin Humane Society have been suggested.

