Curt James Hach

Sept. 10, 1972—Dec. 28, 2022

The family is inviting everyone for a Celebration of Life at the Hiawatha in Sturtevant, WI (9809 Durand Ave., Sturtevant, WI 53177). This will take place on Saturday, January 7, 2023, from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

