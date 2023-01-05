Sept. 10, 1972—Dec. 28, 2022
Curt James Hach, 50 of Lancaster, WI, died Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Born in Racine, WI on September 10, 1972, to James M. and Maurice Y. Hach, Curt graduated from Park High School and moved fiercely through independent carpentry establishments. Curt achieved a field supervisor position at Derse Exhibits in Milwaukee, WI, which involved him traveling and building exhibits for major corporations nationally. In the following years, he continued his passion for carpentry by pursuing his own dream. Curt was an avid outdoorsman and particularly enjoyed hunting, fishing, picking mushrooms, and collecting antiques, a hobby inherited from his father. In the last few years, Curt moved to the Driftless Area where his parents grew up and continued working as a wood craftsman.
Curt is survived by his son, James N. (Chasity Lochowitz) Hach and Curt’s grandchildren: Grayson and Kennedy; his daughter, Rylee Hach; his sister, Yvonne M. (James J.) Zarbock; his nieces and nephews: Movonna, Feona, and Finnigan, and Jason (Melissa) Masilian and their children and many friends.
Curt was preceded in death by both parents, and two eldest sisters: Rhonda Masilian and Trudy Hach.
The family is inviting everyone for a Celebration of Life at the Hiawatha in Sturtevant, WI (9809 Durand Ave., Sturtevant, WI, 53177).