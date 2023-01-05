Curt James Hach, 50 of Lancaster, WI, died Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Born in Racine, WI on September 10, 1972, to James M. and Maurice Y. Hach, Curt graduated from Park High School and moved fiercely through independent carpentry establishments. Curt achieved a field supervisor position at Derse Exhibits in Milwaukee, WI, which involved him traveling and building exhibits for major corporations nationally. In the following years, he continued his passion for carpentry by pursuing his own dream. Curt was an avid outdoorsman and particularly enjoyed hunting, fishing, picking mushrooms, and collecting antiques, a hobby inherited from his father. In the last few years, Curt moved to the Driftless Area where his parents grew up and continued working as a wood craftsman.