1930—2021
Curt Carl Kimpfbeck, beloved husband, father and grandfather died on January 5, 2021. Curt was born in Racine, WI to Carl and Gustel Kimpfbeck on January 23, 1930.
Curt graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and spent 40 years traveling the world as an International Export Director. He earned the President’s “E” award for excellence in export trade twice.
Curt was married to Carol Winther on April 24, 1954. They were happily married for 62 years.
Upon retirement Curt and Carol moved to Bella Vista, AR. They enjoyed golf, church activities and wonderful friends for 25 years.
Curt is survived by his three children Barbara(Larry) Yost, Steven, Jan(Marek) Tylko, grandchildren Clare Kimpfbeck, Ben Yost, Gustel Tylko and great-grandchildren Nathan and Blake. He’s also survived by nieces and nephews.
Services to be held at a later date.
Memorials preferred to United Lutheran Church of Bella Vista or donor’s choice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.