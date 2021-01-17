 Skip to main content
Curt Carl Kimpfbeck
Curt Carl Kimpfbeck

1930—2021

Curt Carl Kimpfbeck, beloved husband, father and grandfather died on January 5, 2021. Curt was born in Racine, WI to Carl and Gustel Kimpfbeck on January 23, 1930.

Curt graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and spent 40 years traveling the world as an International Export Director. He earned the President’s “E” award for excellence in export trade twice.

Curt was married to Carol Winther on April 24, 1954. They were happily married for 62 years.

Upon retirement Curt and Carol moved to Bella Vista, AR. They enjoyed golf, church activities and wonderful friends for 25 years.

Curt is survived by his three children Barbara(Larry) Yost, Steven, Jan(Marek) Tylko, grandchildren Clare Kimpfbeck, Ben Yost, Gustel Tylko and great-grandchildren Nathan and Blake. He’s also survived by nieces and nephews.

Services to be held at a later date.

Memorials preferred to United Lutheran Church of Bella Vista or donor’s choice.

