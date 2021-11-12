March 20, 2020 – November 7, 2021

Cullen Patrick Powers, 18 months, passed away unexpectedly yet peacefully, on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at home.

Cullen was born on March 20, 2020, the cherished son of Dean P. and Celena (nee Tabbert) Powers and adored brother of Addilyn.

Cullen loved books, bubbles, and was his big sister’s shadow. He enjoyed the simple things in life like going outside, long walks in his blue car, and swinging with his sister.

Surviving are Cullen’s maternal grandparents, Barbara (Witt-Tabbert) and Larry Wilkomm; and paternal grandfather Dennis Matuszak. He is further survived by many other loving aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Randy Tabbert; paternal grandmother, LuAnn Matuszak, and his cousin, Devinn Litkey.

Funeral services honoring Cullen’s life will be held Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 3:00 PM at the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Friends may meet with the family from 1:00-3:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers memorial remembrances would be appreciated.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL

HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

William J. Althaus-Associate

262-552-9000