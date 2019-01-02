November 3, 1930—December 26, 2018
Crystal May Scherer Sublisky, born November 3, 1930, in Kenosha, passed away December 26, 2018.
A lifelong resident of Kenosha, she attended local schools. Working as a waitress, seamstress and at Coopers. She loved all crafts.
On February 14, 1953, she met the love of her life. Henry G. “Hank” Sublisky. They were married in Kenosha on September 23, 1953. They were married for 63 years until Hank passed away in 2016.
Crystal had a wonderful life with Hank. They were 2 peas in a pod. They worked very hard at Crystal Lane Greenhouse for many years until they retired.
Crystal got very involved with Hanks trapping. She would skin the animals and stretch and tan the hides. She was a lifetime member of Wisconsin Trappers Assoc. They hosted many meetings and Rendezvous at their property and made many dear friends. They also traveled around the Midwest to other Rendezvous where Crystal taught classes about tanning the hides and selling crafts she made from pelts and animal bones.
She was always the life of the party with her jokes and stories. She and Hank did a lot of traveling out west and Crystal got her dream trip to Alaska. She made countless friends over the years and liked to keep in touch with them.
Crystal is survived by a brother-in-law: Jerry Sinnen, she is also survived by many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews, plus several great great nieces and nephews. Also Carolyn Marquardt and Amy Tremmel who were her friends and caretakers, Amy was their “adopted daughter”.
She was preceded in death by her husband Hank, her parents Clarence and Florence Scherer. Her siblings Richard Scherer, Daun Fletcher, Jean Sinnen and Arwed (Ozzie) Scherer, one niece and three nephews.
Special thanks to niece Diane and Kurt Schmeiser for their visits and trips to the cemetery for Crystal to visit Hank. Also, a special thanks to the staff at Brookdale in Pleasant Prairie.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated.
Memorial services for Crystal will take place on Saturday January 5, 2019, at 12:00 noon at Proko Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the Services.
Proko Funeral Home & Crematory
5111-60th Street Phone: (262) 654-3533
Visit & Crystal’s Online Memorial Book at:
