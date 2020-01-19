1945 – 2020

Crispin (Cris) Garcia Jr. died on Thursday, January 9, at home in North Prairie, WI, surrounded by the love of family and dear friends. He was 74.

Born in Corpus Christi, Texas, son of Crispin Sr. and Sara (Cruz), Cris grew up in Racine, Wisconsin, where he attended Hansche Grade School, Mitchell Middle School, and Washington Park High School.

Shortly after high school in 1963, Cris entered the US Air Force and trained as a weather observer at K.I. Sawyer AFB in Marquette County, MI. He served in South Vietnam from 1966-67 where he was attached to the US Army’s 1st Air Cavalry in the Central Highlands, monitoring weather at bases in An Khe and landing zones in Bong Son. In November of 1967, Cris was honorably discharged with an Air Force Commendation Medal for Meritorious Service, a National Defense Service Medal, and Vietnam Service / Campaign Medals.

In 1968, Cris became a firefighter for the Racine Fire Department until a rescue injury prompted him to focus on academics. After attending both UW-Parkside and UW-Madison, he graduated with a BS degree in Meteorology in 1976.