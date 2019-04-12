Try 3 months for $3
Crescenio E. Carbajal

RACINE—Crescencio E. Carbajal, 85, was surrounded by his loving family when he passed away at Ascension-All Saints on Wednesday, April 10, 2019.

His Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Ave., on Monday, April 15th, with Rev. Nabil Mourannes officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Sunday, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. and in the church on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Burial, with full military honors, will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

