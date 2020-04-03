Craig William Jensen

He was born on May 17, 1961 in Racine, WI to Walter and June Jensen and graduated from Racine High School. Craig lived in Racine for many years but moved up to Birchwood to be closer to the woods. He worked at Birchwood Lumber and Veneer for several years. Craig was an avid hunter, fisherman, trapper and loved going up to Hayward, WI with Lance and CW. The family is forever grateful to Joe & Kayla and family for all the love that they gave to Craig.