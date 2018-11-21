Try 3 months for $3

October 16, 1952—November 19, 2018

RACINE—Age 66, passed away on Monday, November 19, 2018.

He was born in Racine on October 16, 1952 to the late Joseph and Norma Thuriot. He will be sadly missed by his sons: William and Chad; daughter: Nicole (Eric) Martin; brothers: Gary Bahr, David and Curt Thuriot; sisters: Joann Thuriot, Barb (Andy) Poulson; grandchildren: Amanda, Dylan, Gage, Allyson, Dakota and Charles, 4 great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brothers, Terry and Ronnie.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, November 23, 2018 at 1 p.m. at Neighborhood Bar, 2002 Erie St. Racine.

Maple Crest Funeral Home

N2620 Hwy 22, Waupaca, WI 54981

715-942-0544

www.maplecrestfh.com

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Craig R. Thuriot
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments