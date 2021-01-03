Franksville—Craig J. Klein, age 39, passed away on December 27th, 2020. He was born on September 16, 1981 to parents Jeffrey and Carol Klein. He loved spending time with his son, Logan, up north especially. This included stopping to eat at the Boomba along the trails and watching the sunsets. He also treasured the times he spent gaming with his son. Craig loved watching the deer up north and going four wheeling. Craig will be dearly missed.