Craig J. Klein
Craig J. Klein

Craig J. Klein

1981—2020

Franksville—Craig J. Klein, age 39, passed away on December 27th, 2020. He was born on September 16, 1981 to parents Jeffrey and Carol Klein. He loved spending time with his son, Logan, up north especially. This included stopping to eat at the Boomba along the trails and watching the sunsets. He also treasured the times he spent gaming with his son. Craig loved watching the deer up north and going four wheeling. Craig will be dearly missed.

Craig is survived by his son, Logan, and Logan’s mother, Jena Sharp; parents, Jeffrey and Carol; sisters, Carolyn (Terry) Dransfield and Amy (Jason) Andersen; nieces and nephews, Austin, Travis, Savanna (Johann) Carstensen, Owen, Chloe, Abagail; great nephew, Killian Carstensen; and many other relatives and friends.

Rest in peace my beloved father, our beloved son, beloved brother, and beloved uncle. He could always light up a room with his sense of humor.

Online condolences may be left at www.miller-reesman.com

Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas & Dahl Funeral Home

620 15th Avenue

Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2500

