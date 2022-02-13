April 8, 1943 - February 6, 2022

RACINE, WI - Craig D. Albright, 78, passed away at Advocate Aurora Hospital Kenosha on Sunday, February 6, 2022.

Craig was born in Racine on April 8, 1943 to Gilbert and Marguerite (nee: Friederichs) Albright. On September 28, 1963 he married Elaine Eilers.

Craig was employed by S.C. Johnson for 39 years. He was an avid golfer with his close and long-time group of friends. He enjoyed breakfast with son Scott and church friends after Sunday service, and also with his Wednesday morning breakfast bunch. He loved being outdoors up north, deer hunting and fishing.

Survivors include his son, Scott; daughter, Robin (Raulph) Vallin; grandchildren: Maya and R.J. Vallin; sister, Joanne (Chuck) Martini; and special friend, Emily Lemke. Craig is also survived by other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine; his parents; brother, Terry; and sister-in-law, Norma.

Funeral service for Craig will be held at Purath-Strand Funeral Home on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 5:00 PM (Pastor Jack Gilbert). Visitation will be at the funeral home beginning at 3:00 PM until the time of the service. Private family inurnment will take place at West Lawn Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Racine Special Olympics or a charity of one's choice.

