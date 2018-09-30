July 6, 1961—September 24, 2018
SHEBOYGAN—Craig Alan Behling, age 57, passed away unexpectedly at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center on September 24, 2018.
Craig was born in Racine, WI on July 6, 1961 to Michael Behling and Joyce (nee Nelson) Behling Tapley. He worked at Commercial Machining Company, in Racine on the Lathe Machine. On June 7, 1980, Craig was involved in a motorcycle accident which left him disabled.
Despite his disability, Craig maintained his sense of humor throughout the years and was a joy to all of his caregivers. Craig enjoyed watching and cheering for the Green Bay Packers. His love of motorcycles spanned his entire life. In his younger years, Craig was an avid fisherman.
Left to cherish Craig’s memory are his father, Michael Behling of Racine; his mother and stepfather, Joyce and Michael Tapley of Nokomis, FL; his brother, Ted (Jean) Behling of Cleveland, WI; his sister, Joan (Mickey) Patt of Racine; special friends: Craig Scholzen and Chris Hesthaven; and many other relatives and friends.
Craig’s funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 3, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Wilson Funeral Home, 1212 Lathrop Avenue. Friends and family are invited to a time of visitation at the funeral home on Tuesday evening, October 2, 2018 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and on Wednesday morning, October 3, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Lott’s Industries, 3350 Hill Avenue., Toledo, OH 43607. Online condolences may be made at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at Hawthorn House and the staff at Sheboygan Memorial for the attentive care shown to Craig.
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Ave.
Racine, WI 53405
