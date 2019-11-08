September 18, 1957 — November 4, 2019

RACINE — Craig A. Norby, age 62; a proud US Army veteran, professional mover with Norby & Sons Moving, former operator of Avenue Antiques, and a master of refinishing & restoration; passed away peacefully at Wisconsin Veterans Home in King, WI on Monday, November 4, 2019.

Surviving are his sons, Michael (Michelle) Norby and Justin (Tiffany) Malin; grandchildren, Maverick & Micah Norby; Madalynn, Mason & McKenna Malin; sisters & brothers, Cheryl Mycon, Arley (Joan) Norby, Linda Norby, Pamela Norby, Todd Norby, Mark (Joy) Norby and DJ Norby; sister-in-law, Denise Norby; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends — many of whom affectionately referred to Craig as “Creepy Dog” & “Craiger”. He was preceded in death by his parents, David & Gloria (nee: Svendsen) Norby; brother, Brian Norby; brother-in-law, Victor Mycon; and sister-in-law, Mary Norby.

Funeral services celebrating Craig’s life will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 3:30 pm in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Military honors will follow. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Saturday from 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. Private interment will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

