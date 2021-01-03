1955—2020
Cory Wrixton age 65. Passed away December 26, 2020 from an extended illness.
Cory loved nature, solitude w/bird watching, planting flowers, the study of geology.
She was preceded in death by her Mother Dorothy McClure (Racine) and Father Edwin Wrixton (Kenosha, WI). Surviving is her daughter Faith Peterson (Green Bay, WI). Brother Steve Wrixton, sisters Joy Hossalla (Racine), Lori McGovern (spouse Tim) Liberty Twp, Ohio.
A private service will be held by a family member in honor of her life. In memory donate to American Cancer Society.
