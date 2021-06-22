Cory J. Miller

September 25, 1957—June 18, 2021
RACINE—Cory Joseph Miller, age 63, affectionately know to some as Cordero, passed away unexpectedly Friday, June 18, 2021, at Ascension All Saints Hospital. He was born in Racine, September 25, 1957, son of the late Carl and Ethel (nee Carlson) Miller. Cory graduated from Wm Horlick High School “Class of 1976” and had had proudly marched with the Racine Kilties Drum and Bugle Corps. He was employed at Walker Forge, Ganton Technologies and recently at Nestle Foods. On February 15, 1991, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church he was united in marriage to Mary Urick (Nee: Nowak). He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus 4th degree. Cory was a avid Packer fan enjoyed a good time with family and friends. He will be dearly missed.
Surviving are his wife, Mary; children, Melissa (Scott) Olson, Andrew and Patrick Miller; in-laws, Chris (Cindy) Nowak, Mike Nowak, Susan Modrak; other family and many dear friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his infant daughter Stephanie and brother-in-law, Patrick Nowak.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home Thursday, June 24, 2021, 5:00-7:00 p.m. followed by a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. Private interment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Memorials to one’s favorite charity have been suggested.
A special thank you to the staff at All Saints ICU for their loving and compassionate care.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to