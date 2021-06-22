Cory J. Miller

RACINE—Cory Joseph Miller, age 63, affectionately know to some as Cordero, passed away unexpectedly Friday, June 18, 2021, at Ascension All Saints Hospital. He was born in Racine, September 25, 1957, son of the late Carl and Ethel (nee Carlson) Miller. Cory graduated from Wm Horlick High School “Class of 1976” and had had proudly marched with the Racine Kilties Drum and Bugle Corps. He was employed at Walker Forge, Ganton Technologies and recently at Nestle Foods. On February 15, 1991, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church he was united in marriage to Mary Urick (Nee: Nowak). He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus 4th degree. Cory was a avid Packer fan enjoyed a good time with family and friends. He will be dearly missed.