ELYRIA — Cortez Dotson, age 48, peacefully passed away on June 29, 2021. Combined Services will be held on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in the Chapel of Reid’s New Golden Gate Funeral Home, 1910 Taylor Avenue. Visitation from 10-11 AM. Funeral at 11 AM. Services Entrusted to Reid’s New Golden Gate Funeral Home, 1910 Taylor Avenue.