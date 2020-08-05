You have permission to edit this article.
Corrine "Ellen" E. Forsyth
Corrine “Ellen” E. Forsyth

Corrine 'Ellen' E. Forsyth

RACINE – Ellen Forsyth, age 100, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Elizabeth Gardens in Racine, with her loving son and daughter-in-law by her side.

A memorial service will be held at the Sturino Funeral Home on Friday, August 7, at 3:00 p.m. with visitation beginning at 2:00 p.m. Please visit www.sturinofuneralhome.com for the full obituary.

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave., Racine

262-632-4479

