Corrine Adrahtas

Corrine married (the late) George T. Adrahtas on September 21, 1952. They lived in Chicago, Illinois until 1982, when they relocated to Racine, Wisconsin. They operated a successful business with locations throughout the state where she served as bookkeeper. Corrine was a volunteer at St. Mary’s Hospital until 1996. Following George’s passing, Corrine re-located to The Villages, Florida where she lead continued to a very active life. Corrine enjoyed live performances, dancing, and playing cards. She spent 2 years as a volunteer for “Operation Shoebox” and enjoyed playing golf where she is credited with the first hole-in-one in Adrahtas family history. She enjoyed a variety of sports and was an avid Chicago Blackhawks fan.