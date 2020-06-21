× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

December 27, 1932—March 17, 2020

WILD WOOD, FLORIDA—Corrine Adrahtas was born December 27, 1932 in Chicago, Illinois to Thomas and Helen (nee Seretis) Astrenedes. She passed away on March 17, 2020 at HarborChase Assisted Living Facility, Wildwood, Florida.

Corrine married (the late) George T. Adrahtas on September 21, 1952. They lived in Chicago, Illinois until 1982 when they relocated to Racine, Wisconsin. They operated a successful business with locations throughout the state where she served as bookkeeper. Corrine was a volunteer at St. Mary’s Hospital until 1996. Following George’s passing, Corrine moved to The Villages, Florida where she continued to lead a very active life. Corrine enjoyed live performances, dancing, and playing cards. She spent 2 years as a volunteer for “Operation Shoebox” and enjoyed playing golf where she is credited with the first hole in one in Adrahtas family history. She enjoyed a variety of sports and was an avid Chicago Blackhawks fan.

Corrine is survived by her children, Paula Adrahtas (Pat Bohon), and Tony (Lisa) Adrahtas; grandchildren, Chris (Melissa) Franck, Ashley Adrahtas, Ryan Nally, and Conor Nally; dear sister, Ann (the late Steve) Stevens; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, George, her brother Paul Astrene, her infant sister, and her parents.