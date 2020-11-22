 Skip to main content
November 19, 1953 – November 14, 2020

RACINE – Cornell Person, age 66, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020. A Celebration of His Life will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 in the chapel of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, 4600 County Line Rd., Mount Pleasant, WI. Public Visitation will be in the chapel from 4-6 p.m. and The Private Family Hour will begin at 6 p.m.

Please the funeral home website for his full obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE RD., MOUNT PLEASANT

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

