Cornelius "Corey" Baggett III

September 24,1983—December 12, 2018
Cornelius “Corey” Baggett 35 passed away on Wednesday 12.12.18 following a “courageous battle with Diabetes”, at Advocate Trinity Hospital in Chicago, IL.
Corey was born in Chicago, IL on September 24,1983 to Sybil Johnson and the late Cornelius Baggett Jr. He leaves to cherish his loving memories: mother Sybil (Ralph), brother Brandon, Sisters Briauna & Keyshia, steps Ralph III & Acharia, 14 nieces & nephews, 26 aunts & uncles, a host of loving family & friends.
Funeral services were held on 12.22.18 at Grace Apostolic Faith Church 8233-57 South Exchange Avenue Chicago, IL 60617. Interment will take place on Saturday December 29, 2018 at Graceland Cemetery Racine, WI 53405
