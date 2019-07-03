May 26, 1923—June 30, 2019
Cornelia P. Wrixton “Delphi”, age 96 of Burlington, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 30, 2019 at her home.
Born in Racine on May 26, 1923, she was the daughter of Frank and Philadelphia (nee Bones) Hall Sr. Her early life was spent in Racine, spending summers at their family home on Bohner’s Lake. She attended Racine schools and later attended Iowa State University in Ames.
On November 15, 1947 at St. Luke’s in Racine, she was united in marriage to Robert Wrixton. Following marriage, they resided in Racine, then moved to their summer home in Burlington on Bohner’s Lake in 1971. Robert preceded her in death on December 31, 2011. Delphi was a homemaker and member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and Daughters of Colonial Wars. She was also a member of St. Lukes in Racine and St. John the Divine in Burlington. She belonged to the Episcopal Church Women at both churches. She enjoyed traveling, especially to their home in Palm Harbor, Florida, and spent time reading, knitting and studying genealogy. She also enjoyed taking walks and bird watching. She was always willing to try new things and had a terrific sense of humor and an unshakable faith in God, which she held most dear along with her family and friends. She had a core of steel but was kind and loved people.
Delphi is survived by her children, Susan (Tom) Hallingstad, Robert Wrixton Jr. and Nancy (Mike) Newbury; grandchildren, Derek (Alma) Hallingstad, Lauri (Ron) Bailey, Kelly (Nick) Blish and Sean Newbury; and great-grandchildren, Zach Hallingstad, Clark Hallingstad, Eli Hallingstad, Maddie Bailey, Josh Bailey, Ollie Blish and Evvie Blish. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter-in-law Leslie Wrixton and brother Frank Hall.
The family would like to thank Dr. Twardy and the Racine County Emergency Personnel for their care and assistance during this time.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John the Divine Episcopal Church 216 E. Chandler Blvd. Burlington WI 53105.
Services for Delphi will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 11:30 AM at St. John the Divine Episcopal Church in Burlington with Reverend Kevin Huddelston presiding. Relatives and friends may visit with the family before the service from 10 AM until 11:15 AM at CHURCH. A private burial will take place at West Lawn Cemetery.
Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory
625 S. Browns Lake Drive
Burlington, WI 53105
(262) 763-3434
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.