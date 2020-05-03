× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

June 9, 1929 – April 4, 2020

RACINE – Corlethus E. Thomas, age 90, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Froedtert Hospital, Milwaukee, WI. He was born June 9, 1929 in Thomasville, Alabama to Godly parents Tom and Annie Lee Thomas.

He served honorably as a soldier for his country in the Korean War. He was a longtime supervisor at Racine Steel Casting. He was a member of St. Paul Baptist Church. He loved watching all kinds of sports. He loved his brothers Grover’s bar-b-que ribs. He loved traveling. He loved his family.

He leaves to cherish his memories, two sisters, Alice and Ruby Thomas of Gary, IN; Pastor Joseph L. (Dorothy) Thomas, nephew, of Racine, WI; Shirley (William) Poe, his niece, of Gary, IN; Betty (Ted) Thomas, his niece in-law, of Racine, WI; and a host of many loving relatives and good friends.

In addition to his parents, he was proceeded in death by his loving wife of 55 years, Eleon; four brothers, Tom Thomas, Sam Thomas, Grover Thomas and Collie Thomas; one sister Beatrice Robinson; and his nephew Deacon Ted Thomas, Racine, WI.