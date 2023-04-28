Jan. 5, 1953 – Apr. 25, 2023

MOUNT PLEASANT—Corinne Karla (nee: Ray) Dowd, age 80, passed away peacefully at Aurora Zilber Hospice, surrounded with the love of her family, on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 following 3-year battle with colon cancer.

Corinne was born in Cedar Falls, Iowa on January 5, 1943 to the late Thomas Alva Ray and Helen (nee: Hasik) Ray. She graduated from Iowa State Teacher’s College High School and went on to earn her bachelor’s degree in education from University of Northern Iowa. On December 20, 1969 in Christ Church United Methodist, Corinne was united in marriage with the love of her life, Jeffrey L. Dowd. They proudly acknowledged their 50th Anniversary with a beautiful celebratory vacation in June 2019, shortly before Jeff died of pancreatic cancer on October 29, 2019.

With a great passion for educating, Corinne served the students of the Racine Unified School District as a physical education teacher at Horlick High School. After Corinne & Jeff started their family, Corinne became a fulltime stay-at-home mom. Years later, she went back to RUSD to teach phy/ed at the elementary & middle school levels, until she retired. Corinne enjoyed gardening, baking, crafts, absolutely loved being with all her grandchildren; and spending time with family at their retreat home in Poy Sippi, WI.

Surviving are her children, Bryce (Dineo) Dowd & Jason (Zeena) Dowd; grandchildren, Moira, Brendan & Armani; sister, Marlyn Stewart; brothers-in-law & sisters-in-law, Ronald Dowd, Michael (Susan) Dowd, Randy (Deb) Dowd and Shirley Ray; nieces, nephews, former students & friends – too numerous to mention all by name. In addition to her parents, Corinne was preceded in death by her brother, Jerry Ray; sister-in-law, Pat Dowd; and by Jeff’s parents, William J. and Rowena M. (nee: Mays) Dowd.

Funeral services celebrating Corinne’’ life will be held on Monday, May 1, 2023 at 11:00 am in Christ Church United Methodist (5109 Washington Avenue) with Rev. George J. Kafer officiating. Interment will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Sunday, April 30th, from 1:00 – 3:00 pm and in the church on Monday from 10:00 – 11:00 am. Memorials to the “Jeff & Corinne Dowd Education Scholarship Fund” have been suggested.

A heartfelt note of thanks to Zilber Hospice, Dr. Young Choi, Dr. Robert Gullberg, Dr. Therese Kerwel and all of their amazing staffs for the compassionate care and support given in Mom’s time of need. May God bless all of you!

