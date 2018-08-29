Cora E. Terrell
November 14, 1939 - August 25, 2018
RACINE - Cora E. Terrell, 78, formerly of Detroit passed away on Saturday, August 25, 2018.
She was born in Detroit, Michigan on November 14, 1939, daughter of the late Webster and Sadie (nee: Curley) Terrell. Cora graduated from Central High School in 1958, and then from Wayne County Community College. Her career in Detroit includes employment at J.L. Hudson's Department Store; the Jewish Community Center; as a nursing assistant at Henry Ford Hospital; and in the Detroit Public Schools in charge of special needs students. She was a faithful member of Christ the Lord Christian Center in Grosse Pointe.
Cora is survived by her devoted daughter Anika Terrell; sister Alice Merck, many nephews and nieces; her church family and many other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held in Immanuel Baptist Church (1400 Warwick Way, Mt. Pleasant, WI 53406) at 11am on Friday, August 31, 2018. Visitation will be in the Draeger-Langendorf funeral home on Thursday evening from 5pm-7pm; and Friday in the church from 10am-11am. Online guestbook at www.draeger-langendorf.com
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home
4600 County Line Road
Racine, WI 53403
262-552-9000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.