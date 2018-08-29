Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Cora E. Terrell

Cora E. Terrell

November 14, 1939 - August 25, 2018

RACINE - Cora E. Terrell, 78, formerly of Detroit passed away on Saturday, August 25, 2018.

She was born in Detroit, Michigan on November 14, 1939, daughter of the late Webster and Sadie (nee: Curley) Terrell. Cora graduated from Central High School in 1958, and then from Wayne County Community College. Her career in Detroit includes employment at J.L. Hudson's Department Store; the Jewish Community Center; as a nursing assistant at Henry Ford Hospital; and in the Detroit Public Schools in charge of special needs students. She was a faithful member of Christ the Lord Christian Center in Grosse Pointe.

Cora is survived by her devoted daughter Anika Terrell; sister Alice Merck, many nephews and nieces; her church family and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held in Immanuel Baptist Church (1400 Warwick Way, Mt. Pleasant, WI 53406) at 11am on Friday, August 31, 2018. Visitation will be in the Draeger-Langendorf funeral home on Thursday evening from 5pm-7pm; and Friday in the church from 10am-11am. Online guestbook at www.draeger-langendorf.com

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home

4600 County Line Road

Racine, WI 53403

262-552-9000

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Cora E. Terrell
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments