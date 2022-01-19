Cora A. Brommer

August 28, 1930 – January 15, 2022

RACINE, WI - Cora Ann (nee Steinke) Brommer, age 91, passed away at The Pillars at Crystal Bay Assisted Living on Saturday, January 15, 2022.

Cora was born in Gilmanton, WI on August 28, 1930 to the late Ernest and Josephine (nee Kneseley) Steinke. On December 15, 1951, she was united in marriage with the love of her life, Carl Edward Brommer, who preceded her in death on February 21, 2015.

In recent years, Cora truly enjoyed crocheting prayer shawls for those in need.

Surviving are her children: Debbie (Jim) Edwards and Joel (Terrie) Brommer; son-in-law, Tilmon "Tim" (Amy) Williams; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Ernest Steinke; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, Cora was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Sheila Williams; sister, Lorraine (Frank) Syring; and brother, Paul (Elsa) Steinke.

In honoring Cora's request, private services will take place.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

(262) 552-9000