Consuelo Quiroz Velasquez
Consuelo Quiroz Velasquez

Consuelo Quiroz Velasquez

October 30, 1933 – July 24, 2021

RACINE – Consuelo Quiroz Velasquez, age 87. Beloved wife of the late Francisco “Frank” “Kiko” Cordova Velasquez; and dear mother of: Frank Q. (Kim) Velasquez, Gilbert Q. Velasquez, Mario Q. Velasquez (Addie Strong), Antonio Q. Velasquez (Karen Peters), Linda Dunkerly (John R. Spears), Benigno Q. Velasquez, Virginia Salazar (Donald Hinton), Victoria Velasquez (Robert Falbo), Ravi (Julie) Velasquez, Leonard R. (Lisa) Velasquez and the late Diana Velasquez; passed away peacefully at home, surrounded with the love of her family, on Saturday, July 24, 2021.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1100 Erie Street in Racine. A memorial luncheon will follow. Visitation will be in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Monday from 5:00–8:00 p.m. (Rosary recited at 7:30 p.m.) and in the church on Tuesday from 10:00–11:00 a.m. In memory of Consuelo, offer a kind deed to someone in need. Please see funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF

FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

