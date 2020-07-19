Constance L. Jung "Connie" (Nee: Sherman)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

January 31, 1939 – July 11, 2020

RACINE – Our hearts are broken, but our sweet mother, Constance L. “Connie” Jung (Nee: Sherman), was called to her eternal rest on July 11, 2020.

Connie was born in Racine, WI on January 31, 1939, daughter of the late Edward and Kathryn (nee: Schliesmann) Sherman.

She was a proud 1957 graduate of St. Catherine’s High School. Later in life, while raising six kids and working full-time, she earned her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Marian College. Connie was employed at Conelly McDonald in Kenosha and with Durham School Bus Company. Her patience and kindness were felt by hundreds of students, and she was humbly unaware of how many countless children considered her a second mom. However, her crowning achievement was the upbringing of her six children.

She was a devout member of St. Lucy Catholic Church. In her spare time, Connie enjoyed reading, trips to the Fireside Theater and her travels to Hawaii, Alaska, Mexico and Havana, Cuba. Above all, she cherished her time with her family, grandchildren and great grandchildren.