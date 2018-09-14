December 30, 1930—September 8, 2018
MT. PLEASANT – Constance Joan Vance, 87, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Saturday, September 8, 2018.
Connie was born in Racine on December 30, 1930, the daughter of the late Louis and Glenys (nee: Lattenville) Filicetti. On March 14, 1950 she was united in marriage to Frederick A. Vance Jr.
Connie enjoyed a long career working as an administrative assistant in several local doctor’s offices. She was an avid fan of the Brewers and Packers, and will be remembered for her witty sense of humor and as a giver of sound advice. Her family was her pride and joy, and she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Connie is survived by her daughter Debbie (Ed) Jensen of Racine; son Terry (Judy) Vance of Scottsdale, AZ; grandchildren Jamie (Carrie Mattie) Jensen, Tanya (Rich) Larsen, Leah (Sam) Dominguez, Ty (Alexis) Vance, Kelly (Steve) Huenink; great-grandchildren Riley Larsen, Owen Larsen, Liam Larsen, Parker Jensen, Lincoln Myer, Harrison Myer, Levi Vance, Dominic Dominguez, and Hazel Huenink; brother Don (Rose) Filicetti of Racine; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Fred Vance; son Randy Vance; great granddaughter Glory Huenink; and sister Bonnie Houdek.
In keeping with her wishes, private services were held on Thursday, September 13, 2018. Living memorials to the American Heart Association, or the American Diabetes Association have been suggested. Online guestbook at www.draeger-langendorf.com
The entire Vance family extends their heartfelt thanks to Dr. Mark DeCheck and his staff for the excellent care mom received for many years; and to the staff at Ascension All Saints Hospital for their love and support during her last days with us.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home
4600 County Line Road, Racine, WI 53403
262-552-9000
