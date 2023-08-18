Born May 6, 1952 in Union Grove, she moved to Racine where she was an Emergency 911 dispatcher for Racine County for 20 years, retiring in 2010. She was also a member of the Critical Incident Stress Debriefing Team for which she counseled those affected by traumatic events. CJ was a volunteer in Case High School’s theater department. She joined her dear friend, Nancy, in creating costumes, assisting with shows, and providing the occasional shoulder to cry on for anyone in need of some pre-show pep talks. She was a collector of any and all things stone, rock and crystal related! She had an encyclopedic knowledge that she loved to share!