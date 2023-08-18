May 6, 1952 – July 14, 2023
RACINE—Constance “Jo” LaFrance, age 71, passed away on July 14, 2023 surrounded by her family after a battle with cancer.
Born May 6, 1952 in Union Grove, she moved to Racine where she was an Emergency 911 dispatcher for Racine County for 20 years, retiring in 2010. She was also a member of the Critical Incident Stress Debriefing Team for which she counseled those affected by traumatic events. CJ was a volunteer in Case High School’s theater department. She joined her dear friend, Nancy, in creating costumes, assisting with shows, and providing the occasional shoulder to cry on for anyone in need of some pre-show pep talks. She was a collector of any and all things stone, rock and crystal related! She had an encyclopedic knowledge that she loved to share!
She is survived by her two sons, Barrette (Alicia) and Brandon (James) and her two grandsons, Perrin and Elyas. CJ was preceded in death by her parents, Charles II and Gwen; and her brother, Charles III.
She was an amazing, unique and intelligent person who will be greatly missed by those so fortunate to have known her.
A memorial visitation will be held for CJ in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on August 19, 2023 from 11:00am – 1:00pm.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF
FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000