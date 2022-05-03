Constance F. Bertermann

On March 17, 1951, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, she was united in marriage to Arden C. Bertermann who preceded her in death December 26, 1997. Connie’s career began in 1940 as a switchboard operator at St. Luke’s Hospital. She then became the medical records librarian and later was promoted to medical secretary for Dr. A. Yale Gerol, a neurosurgeon. Upon “retirement” in 1976, she continued to work for Racine Dental Group’s billing department until 1979. Connie was a former president and member of the National Medical Assistants Association and a former member of Emmaus Lutheran Church. She enjoyed playing cards with her friends especially Schafkopf. She and Arden enjoyed over 50 trips to Las Vegas through the years and she attended several shows of her favorite performer, Elvis. Above all Connie was a devoted wife and mother who will be dearly missed.