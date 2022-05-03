Constance F. Bertermann

Feb. 21, 1921—April 24, 2022
RACINE—Constance Fausteen Bertermann, “Connie”, age 101, passed away Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Aria of Brookfield. She was born in Omaha, NE, February 21, 1921, daughter of the late Raymond and Elsie (Nee:Wittke) Smith. The family moved to Racine in 1926, and Connie graduated from Washington Park High School “Class of 1939”.
On March 17, 1951, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, she was united in marriage to Arden C. Bertermann who preceded her in death December 26, 1997. Connie’s career began in 1940 as a switchboard operator at St. Luke’s Hospital. She then became the medical records librarian and later was promoted to medical secretary for Dr. A. Yale Gerol, a neurosurgeon. Upon “retirement” in 1976, she continued to work for Racine Dental Group’s billing department until 1979. Connie was a former president and member of the National Medical Assistants Association and a former member of Emmaus Lutheran Church. She enjoyed playing cards with her friends especially Schafkopf. She and Arden enjoyed over 50 trips to Las Vegas through the years and she attended several shows of her favorite performer, Elvis. Above all Connie was a devoted wife and mother who will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her daughter, Shelley Bertermann (James Robert); nephew, Kevin (Cindy) Smith; niece, Dale (Jack) Gibson; and many dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Raymond (Rhea) Smith; and her niece, Roberta Krause.
Funeral services and entombment will be held Friday, May 6, 2022, 2:00 PM at West Lawn Memorial Park Chapel.
A special thank you to the staff at Aria of Brookfield for their loving and compassionate care.
