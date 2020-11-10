Constance 'Connie' M. Goldsworthy

July 22, 1944—October 25, 2020

GILBERT, ARIZONA—Mrs. Connie M. Goldsworthy, 76, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at her residence.

Connie was born in Racine WI on July 22, 1944 to Clifford and Alice Hansen. She lived most of her life in Racine but retired in AZ. Connie retired from Young Radiator in 2001. She was a member of First Reformed Church.

Survivors include her son Greggory Goldsworthy of Racine and daughter Cassandra Gemmell of Gilbert AZ; her sisters Lynn Kneal of Gilbert AZ and Donna Pinnow, husband Robin Pinnow, of Racine; brothers Jim Hansen, wife Karen Hansen, of Racine, Jeff Hansen of Racine, Dan Hansen of Nebraska and Clifford (Butch) Hansen, wife Becky Hansen, of Grand Rivers KY. Connie had four grandchildren, Melissa Degroot, husband Eric, of Racine, Alex Goldsworthy of Union Grove WI, McKenzie Krupp, husband Matt of Racine and Andrew Gemmell of Gilbert AZ. Connie had five great-grandchildren, Chloe, Russel, Dani, Aurora and Harrison. Connie was preceded in death by her husband Gary Goldsworthy, her parents Clifford and Alice Hansen, brother Dean Hansen and son-in-law Rick Gemmell.