Constance "Connie" Lynn Noll

June 22, 1949 - March 26, 2022

RACINE - Constance Lynn Noll Nee: Gourdoux, age 72, passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Ascension All Saints Medical Center. She was born in Ladysmith, WI, June 22, 1949, daughter of the late Arthur and Marydel (Nee: Sigsworth) Gourdoux.

On May 24, 1969, Connie was united in marriage to Anthony Noll at St. Matthew's Catholic Church in Oak Creek. Connie was an active member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, Christian Women, and the Bible study "party group". She also belonged to Happy Crafters and will forever be remembered for her beautiful quilts and baking skills. Above all it was time spent with her family that she cherished most.

Connie was loved dearly and will be sadly missed by her husband, Tony of 52 years; children: Jeff (Apryl) Noll, Heather (Steve) Diederich, Jason Noll; 5 grandchildren: Mitch (Steph) Noll, Alexis Noll, Jacob Noll, Shaun (Sophia) Diederich, Samantha Diederich; great granddaughter, Emilia; Brothers and sisters: Diana (Bob) Reyant, Mary Gourdoux, Paula (Bob) Sachse, Rick (Sandi) Lybert, Steve Lybert; sisters-in-law, other relatives, and many dear friends.

A Memorial Mass celebrating Connie's life will be held Monday, April 11, 2022, 11:30 AM at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring St. with Rev. Terry Huebner officiating. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation Monday, 10:30 AM until time of Mass at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to your local church or to one's favorite charity have been suggested.

A very special thank you to the ICU staff at Ascension All Saints Medical Center for their loving and compassionate care.

