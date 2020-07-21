Constance 'Connie' L. Jung (Nee: Sherman)

RACINE—Our hearts are broken, but our sweet mother, Constance L. “Connie” Jung nee: Sherman, was called to her eternal rest on July 11, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed in Connie’s name to St. Lucy Parish or Racine Humane Society.

Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home Tuesday, July 21, 2020, 5-7 pm All are asked to wear a mask. Private funeral services will be held Wednesday at 11 am and may be viewed live stream by going the www.meredithfuneralhome.com, select Constance Jung page, select services, and select live stream. Entombment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park.