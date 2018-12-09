Try 1 month for 99¢

January 30, 1923—December 5, 2018

LAKE MILLS (FORMERLY OF RACINE)—Conrad W. Zemke, age 95, passed away Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at Rainbow Hospice, Johnson Creek, WI.

He was born in Racine, January 30, 1923, son of the late Conrad and Norma (Nee: Merkel) Zemke.

Conrad proudly served in the United States 8th

Air Force as Staff Sergeant. He was a tail gunner on a B17, flying 33 missions over Germany. On October 23, 1955 at St. Gilbert Catholic Church in Grays Lake he was united in marriage to Bernice S. Mikutis who preceded him in death, July 1, 2010. Conrad was employed by Modine Manufacturing for thirty-four years, retiring in 1988. He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church and currently a member of First Congregational United Church of Christ in Lake Mills. An accomplished musician, Conrad enjoyed playing the saxophone, clarinet, flute and taught for many years at Johnson Music. He also had a large collection of Jazz and Classical music. Above all he was devoted to and cherished time spent with his family.

He will be dearly missed by his daughters, Deborah (Dr. James) Wishau of Ft. Atkinson, WI, Denise (Dr. Thomas) Gallagher of Naperville, IL; 3 grandchildren, Nicholas Villers, Laura and Brian Gallagher; other relatives and dear friends.

Funeral services and interment with Full Military Honors will be held Thursday, December 13, 2018, 11:00 am in the West Lawn Memorial Park Chapel, 9000 Washington Avenue, with Rev. Larry Treece officiating. Memorials to the First Congregational United Church of Christ, Lake Mills, Rainbow Hospice, or to Wounded Warriors have been suggested.

