March 1, 1937—Aug. 20, 2023

BOONVILLE, IN—Conrad VanSwol, Jr., 86, of Boonville, IN, passed away on August 20, 2023. He was born on March 1, 1937, in Racine, WI, to Conrad, Sr. and Hilda (Fritzler) VanSwol.

Conrad worked for American Motors/Chrysler over 25 years. He had a passion for Chevys, enjoyed tinkering with engines of all sizes, traveling, and loved Country music, which always put a smile on his face.

Described as friendly and talkative, Conrad was a joy to be around. He had a warm and welcoming personality that drew people to him.

He cherished his family dearly and is survived by his wife, Brenda; and his daughters: Audrey Beth, Linda (Laron) Robinson, and Heidi (Jeffery) Castaneda. Conrad was also a proud grandfather to: Mario Rangel, Jr., Nicole (Adam) Woodington, Rene Del Toro, Jr., Brittany (Nicholas) Castaneda-Kiesler, Andres Trevino, Arturo Marquez, Jr., and Tyler Castaneda. He was blessed with 17 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Conrad is further survived by his siblings: Geraldine Yates, Henry (Joan) VanSwol, Marilyn McGovern, Harold VanSwol, Jack (Sharon) VanSwol, Jean VanSwol; sister-in-law, Judy VanSwol and brother-in-law, Harold Deschler. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Conrad was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Joyce, brother, Gerald, sisters: Margaret and Dorothy as well as other family members too numerous to list.

Conrad VanSwol, Jr. will be deeply missed by all those whose lives he touched. His memory will forever be cherished by his loved ones.

A Celebration of Life luncheon will be held on Sunday, September 24, 2023, 12:00 PM at Infusino’s Banquet Hall, 3225 Rapids Drive, Racine, WI.