Dec. 15, 1932 - Feb. 1, 2022

RACINE – Conrad J. Basterash, 89, passed away at home on Tuesday, February 1, 2022.

Conrad was born in Cudahy on December 15, 1932, to the late Frank and Helen (nee, Jamrog) Basterash. He served in the U.S. Army in Korea. Conrad was united in marriage to the love of his life, Diane Vash on October 1, 1955. He retired from Bucyrus Erie after more than 30 years. Conrad loved sports, especially watching the Packers and Badgers. He enjoyed fishing, gardening and golfing.

Survivors include his wife, Diane Basterash; daughters: Connie (Mark Gissell) Basterash and Lee Ann Basterash; granddaughter, Melanie Basterash; and the sparkle of his life, his great-granddaughter, Marley Basterash. Conrad is also survived by his sisters: Geraldine Woodford, Janice (Tom) Valmor and Cynthia Alesken, other relatives and many friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers: Ronald Basterash and Richard Basterash.

A memorial service for Conrad will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. A private family interment will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family at the funeral home on Saturday afternoon from 12 noon until the time of the service at 1:00 pm.

