July 16, 1959—March 3, 2019
Connie L. Holman, 59, of Machesney Park, passed away in her home on March 3, 2019.
Born July 16, 1959 in Milwaukee, WI; daughter of Clifford and Patricia Burdette. Graduated from Union Grove High School. Married Bill G. Holman on February 2, 2002.
Connie spent her life raising her 3 daughters; Stephanie, Samantha, and Krystyn as well as her “heart daughters” Marina and Selah. She was loved by everyone that met her and will be greatly missed. Connie enjoyed plants and gardening, and spending time with her husband Bill and their Hot Rods.
Connie is survived by her husband Bill; daughters Stephanie Burdette, Samantha Holman, and Krystyn Holman, and 3 brothers Paul, Lew, and Alan Burdette. She was predeceased by her parents.
A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date. Stateline Cremations is assisting the family, 7307 N. Alpine Rd. Loves Park, IL 61111. www.statelinecremations.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.