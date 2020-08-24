 Skip to main content
Connie Jo Peterson (nee: Allen)
1952–2020

Surrounded by her loving family, Connie Jo Peterson, age 68, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at her residence.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 25, 2020, 6:00pm at the funeral home. Interment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Tuesday at the funeral home from 4:00pm until time of service at 6:00pm.

Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home AND CREMATORY

803 Main St. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to:

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

