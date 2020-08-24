Connie Jo Peterson (nee: Allen)

1952–2020
Surrounded by her loving family, Connie Jo Peterson, age 68, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at her residence.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 25, 2020, 6:00pm at the funeral home. Interment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Tuesday at the funeral home from 4:00pm until time of service at 6:00pm.
Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home AND CREMATORY
803 Main St. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to:
To plant a tree in memory of Connie Peterson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.