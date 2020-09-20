× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Connie J. Duda Anderson

February 6, 1953 – September 14, 2020

RACINE – Connie J. Duda Anderson, 67, passed away at Froedtert South Hospital in Kenosha on Monday, September 14, 2020.

Connie was born in Racine on February 6, 1953 to the late Jerome H. and Margaret I. (nee: Essman) Duda. Connie earned a culinary degree from MATC. She enjoyed cooking for loved ones and talking about recipes. She also loved going to Seven Mile Lake and listening to Brewers games.

Grateful for having shared her life are her brothers, Dennis (Jane) Duda and Dean (Marilyn) Duda; many nieces and nephews, and great nieces and great nephews. Connie was preceded in death by her parents, Jerome and Margaret Duda, her loving companion of 25 years, Kirby Seaton, and her nephew, David Duda.

A funeral service for Connie will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Those wishing to attend are invited to meet at the cemetery entrance by 10:30 a.m. for procession to the grave. A visitation for Connie will be held at the funeral home on Monday evening from 5:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Family and friends, while visiting the funeral home and the cemetery, are required to wear masks and practice social distancing.